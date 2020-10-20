Advertisement

Chris Read appointed new Meridian police chief

Officer Chris Read was appointed as MPD Chief.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Read has been approved to be Meridian’s police chief after he was appointed by the mayor and the city council voted to approve at the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Read has been with the Meridian Police Department since 1999, and was named Police Officer of the Year in 2004.

Mayor Percy Bland presented Read to the council as his choice for chief, and the vote was 4 to 1 with Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann voting against the appointment.

Read will assume the role of chief effective immediately.

More information to follow.

