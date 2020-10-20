City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020
ARREST REPORT
TARYN IVY, 1986
1160 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CALEB J GUNN, 1993
135 HELMS RD ENTERPRISE, MS
DUI
MARQUIZ H MERRITT, 1993
601 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ALONSO NORMAN, 1990
3312 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LILDERENCE REED, 2001
803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RODRICK RANKIN, 1975
225 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
CURTIS SCOTT, 1976
2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JEREMY G CAMPBELL, 1986
3726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; RESISTING ARREST; DESTRUCTION OF CITY PROPERTY
BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOSEPH DARBY JR, 1983
5438 COUNTY ROAD 150 STONEWALL, MS
DUI OTHER
KENNETH JONES, 1992
1017 16TH ST APT 18C MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:27 PM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:19 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 34th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:45 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Waterview Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:40 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Waterview Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:11 PM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:21 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
