City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020

ARREST REPORT

TARYN IVY, 1986

1160 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CALEB J GUNN, 1993

135 HELMS RD ENTERPRISE, MS

DUI

MARQUIZ H MERRITT, 1993

601 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

ALONSO NORMAN, 1990

3312 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LILDERENCE REED, 2001

803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

RODRICK RANKIN, 1975

225 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CURTIS SCOTT, 1976

2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JEREMY G CAMPBELL, 1986

3726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; RESISTING ARREST; DESTRUCTION OF CITY PROPERTY

BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOSEPH DARBY JR, 1983

5438 COUNTY ROAD 150 STONEWALL, MS

DUI OTHER

KENNETH JONES, 1992

1017 16TH ST APT 18C MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:27 PM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:19 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 34th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:45 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Waterview Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:40 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Waterview Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:11 PM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:21 AM on October 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

