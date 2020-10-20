Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 730 new cases, 31 new deaths reported

Mississippi has a total of 111,322 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,202 deaths.
Mississippi has a total of 111,322 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,202 deaths.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. There are 127 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Click here for county-by-county information.

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths. As of Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., there had been a total of 111,322 cases investigated, which included 99,451 confirmed cases. There have been 3,202 deaths investigated, including 2,903 confirmed deaths.

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection. Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Neshoba County is among nine included by Gov. Tate Reeves in a new executive order Monday due to an escalation of cases in the past two weeks. Masks are required in public places when social distancing is not possible and indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Here is a snapshot of the COVID-19 numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke723499326
Kemper32015419
Lauderdale237613126174
Neshoba181411113039
Newton84427389
Wayne987215910

As of Oct. 18, there were 541 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 151 were in the ICU and 70 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

As of Oct. 18, there are 97,675 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7. Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around something who has COVID-19.

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications

A total of 6,538 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Oct. 19. In all, 1,289 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

As of Oct. 15, a total of 941,532 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 827,497 PCR tests, 41,053 antibody tests, and 72,982 antigen tests.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 83,185 tests as of Oct. 19. Of those, 9,078 have shown positive results.

