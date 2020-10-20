Drug take back event planned for Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have unused and unneeded medicine in your cabinets at home, now is a good time to start collecting them for disposal.

The Meridian Police Department is teaming up with Total Pain Care for Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

Residents may drop off prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs at the Uptown Meridian (Bonita Lakes Mall) police precinct on Saturday, October 24.

Lieutenant Rita Jack says this annual event can prevent drug abuse and underage usage.

“When that happens, it’s no good for anyone. These are dangerous drugs that we would hope the public would take responsibility for in how they dispose of them,” said Jack.

Drugs may be brought to the location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will also receive a lock box for their remaining drugs at home.

