Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader announces he will enter transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Mississippi State Garrett Shrader announced he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore broke the news himself Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

This is not an easy decision, but I am a QB and it’s the skill set that got me here and fortunately I have been blessed to play in the SEC. With this being said I have 3 years of eligibility and have entered the transfer portal. — Garrett Shrader (@GarrettShrader6) October 20, 2020

Shrader continued on by saying, “I wish nothing but the best for Mississippi State University and especially Mississippi State Football. My recruitment is 100% open. Please respect my decision.”

The four-star recruit out of North Carolina started four games at quarterback for Mississippi State last season but appeared in 10. He saw his first career start against Kentucky, where he completed 17-of-22 passes for 180 yards and rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries. A true freshman at the time, he earned the honor of “SEC Freshman of the Week” for his performance.

Shrader was offered a scholarship to play quarterback for Mississippi State by former head coach Joe Moorehead. However, with Mike Leach coming in and bringing former Stanford quarterback KJ Costello with him from the Pac-12, Shrader fell behind him and freshman Will Rodgers on the depth chart.

In September, it was reported that Leach had moved Sharder from quarterback to wide receiver. He has played in all four games this season as a slot receiver and even had an eight-yard reception against Arkansas.

Former MSU quarterback Tommy Stevens shared his support for his former teammate’s decision on Twitter

Best of luck G! You know I’m rooting for you brother! — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) October 20, 2020

Shrader turned down offers from Alabama, Florida, Penn State and others to play for the Bulldogs.

