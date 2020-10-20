Holiday gatherings may look different this year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Getting together for the holidays could look a little different this year.

At a news conference this week, Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advised limiting the number of people at family gatherings for upcoming holidays. It’s not part of any official order, but they said it could be a safer way to celebrate. Some locals we spoke to agree it’s a good idea.

“I think we’re living in unprecedented times. It is an opportunity for us to do things a little differently. Love for our neighbors and families is what’s most important. That’s what holidays are about. We don’t always have to sit down together over a meal. We don’t always have to knock on a door to get candy. What can we do? How can we do it differently to protect ourselves and others?” said Meridian resident Ceil Bunyard.

“I think it is a good idea for everyone to take it seriously. Think about the risk of gathering together. I think it is a real issue, especially for elderly parents as well as grandparents,” said resident David Hogue.

Again, there is no mandate or directive from the state about private gatherings, other than for 9 counties, which is in effect for the next three weeks.

