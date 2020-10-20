News
Hurricane
Weather
Sports
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
National
Fish & Game Forecast
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Politics
Election Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Rescan Now
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
WTOK E-News
CrimeNet
Arrests
MomsEveryday
The Pulse
COVID-19 Map
On The Record
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Kemper County Arrest Report October 20, 2020
(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) -
Jackie Kirk, 10-14-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Travoris Croff, 10-13-2020 Seatbelt Violation; Possession of more than 30 grams of Marijuana
Jamaritoes Burton, 10-19-2020 No Insurance; Reckless Driving; No Driver License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
James Hill, 10-16-2020 Probation Violation
Robert Morgan, 10-15-2020 Probation Violation
Undra Donald 10-15-2020 Possession of Controlled Substance; Malicious Mischief
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020
Updated: 24 minutes ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020
Updated: 20 hours ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020
Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020
Latest News
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 16, 2020
Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 16, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020
Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2020
Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14,, 2020
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020