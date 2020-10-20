Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jackie Kirk, 10-14-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Jackie Kirk, 10-14-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Travoris Croff, 10-13-2020 Seatbelt Violation; Possession of more than 30 grams of Marijuana
Travoris Croff, 10-13-2020 Seatbelt Violation; Possession of more than 30 grams of Marijuana
Jamaritoes Burton, 10-19-2020 No Insurance; Reckless Driving; No Driver License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jamaritoes Burton, 10-19-2020 No Insurance; Reckless Driving; No Driver License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
James Hill, 10-16-2020 Probation Violation
James Hill, 10-16-2020 Probation Violation
Robert Morgan, 10-15-2020 Probation Violation
Robert Morgan, 10-15-2020 Probation Violation
Undra Donald 10-15-2020 Possession of Controlled Substance; Malicious Mischief
Undra Donald 10-15-2020 Possession of Controlled Substance; Malicious Mischief

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 16, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14,, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020