Lloyd Michael Irby

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Celebration of Life service for Lloyd Michael Irby, 67, will be held later. Mr. Irby passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.

Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman, when his health allowed. He was retired from Riley’s after 38 years of employment as an electrician. He loved going to the deer camp, spending time in the woods and with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna; his son Travis Irby (Stephanie); 2 grandchildren Harley Irby and Joe Michael Irby; 2 sisters Faith Brown and Tracey Irby, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Oscar and Virginia Irby and a sister Carol Nunn.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

Stephens Funeral Home

