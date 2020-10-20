Advertisement

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music celebrates construction milestone

Event set for Oct. 28 at Ellis Theater
A “topping off” celebration is set for Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. for the newly renovated Ellis Theater and the centerpiece of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in downtown Philadelphia.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A “topping off” celebration is set for Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. for the newly renovated Ellis Theater and the centerpiece of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in downtown Philadelphia.

Guests will be invited to sign the final steel beam and then watch as it is lifted onto framework of the theater, marking a major milestone in Phase I construction of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

A reception will follow at the Peets Building, 303 Range Avenue in Philadelphia.

With the completion of the Ellis Theater renovation, construction of the $30 million project is well underway. Once completed, Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will create a 50,000+ square foot campus featuring the Ellis Theater, a newly constructed museum, classrooms, community hall, meeting and event space and a rooftop performance venue.

Stuart’s collection of over 20,000 country music artifacts is the largest private collection of its kind in the world.

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will embrace the roots of country music in its educational curriculum and programming, bringing both legendary stars and the emerging artists of tomorrow to the Ellis Theater stage.

