Mask mandate for Neshoba County

Philadelphia Mayor James Young says he agrees with the governor about a mask requirement and limiting the number of people at gatherings.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A mask mandate will be reinstated for nine counties, including Neshoba County, as of Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement of his new executive order Monday as well for DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Chickasaw, Claiborne and Itawamba counties.

This mask mandate comes as Mississippi has seen an increase in cases in the past couple of weeks.

The new executive order will begin and remain in effect until Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

All residents in the impacted counties are required to wear a mask in all public areas where it is not possible to maintain six feet of distance. And all social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Philadelphia Mayor James Young agrees with the governor it is better for his city.

“We want the climate as pro-business as possible. Whatever it takes for us as a community to make it safe for you to feel like coming to Philadelphia to shop, to buy your goods and services, we want to maintain that," Young said.

The latest update on COVID-19 cases in Neshoba county is 1,814 total cases and 111 deaths. The order does not apply to churches, classrooms or voting precincts. And the mayor says he’s not sure yet how bars and restaurants may be impacted.

Governor Reeves encourages residents all over the state to be proactive in order to prevent the virus from getting out of control.

