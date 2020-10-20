Advertisement

Miami Dolphins name rookie Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Oct. 20, 2020
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than six weeks after the start of the NFL season, it is officially ‘Tua Time’ in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins Tuesday named rookie Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, two days after the Hawaii native saw his first career NFL action.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, citing league sources.

With Miami up big against the New York Jets, Tagovailoa played the Dolphins final drive on Sunday, completing two passes for nine yards before time expired.

The Dolphins, with Tagovailoa under center, will have two weeks to prepare for a home game against the L.A. Rams. The team is on a bye this week and will host the Rams in Miami on November 1.

When they do, Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback, according to Schefter.

The manner in which the Dolphins have handled Tagovailoa’s first year in the NFL ― bringing him along slowly rather than thrusting him immediately into action ― has drawn praise from across the NFL.

“They should write an NFL self-help book on how to handle a rookie quarterback, and (Dolphins head coach) Brian Flores should author it,” said Gil Brandt, the Hall of Fame front office executive who spent nearly 30 years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami’s starting quarterback for the team’s first six games, was also lauded for his handling of the situation.

“There’s not a better QB to learn from and grow under than Ryan Fitzpatrick,” wrote Schefter on social media. “There’s also not a better QB to helping out any QB who replaced him.”

The Dolphins are 3-3 through the first six games of the season, good enough for second place in the AFC East ― one spot in front of the New England Patriots, who have won the division for 11 consecutive years.

