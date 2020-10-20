Military Matters: Local teen uses unique platform to give back to veterans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ainsley Sharp is from Lauderdale county, and she recently earned the title of Miss Lauderdale County’s Outstanding Teen. She’s using her unique platform to help our military heroes serving overseas.

“It’s really sad, and it’s really depressing that they don’t have anyone and they don’t receive anything from home. So, I thought of the idea of sending it to them so that they know, even though I’m a stranger, that someone out there still cares and respects them and knows that they are doing so much for us,” said Ainsley.

Ainsley is using her mom and dad’s business, Sharpie’s Custom T’s, to put together care packages and sell “Remember Everyone Deployed” t-shirts.

“So many people that are overseas don’t have a family or don’t have anything that is sent to them, so when my husband or other members would get something from their families, they would share with them because it really does go to everybody, it doesn’t just go to that individual,” said Ainsley’s mom, Suzanne Sharp.

Ainsley comes from a long line of military heroes.

Her great-grandfather and grandfather have served in the Armed Forces, and her father is currently serving.

Putting together these care packages is something close to her heart.

“She is just a joy and to learn at such a young age about being a servant and giving to others, that will go with her throughout the rest of her life,” said Ainsley’s mother. “I feel like she’s a good example to younger girls—that you can go out, you can give to others.”

The RED T-shirts are available at Sharpie’s.

Ainsley is still taking donations for her care packages.

Anyone can stop by the business and donate items such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, hard candy, and other non-perishable items.

Monetary donations are also welcomed.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.