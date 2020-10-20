Mother charged with kidnapping two Mississippi boys

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The FBI says Sarah Lynne Caswell, 33, of Mobile, Ala., has been charged with kidnapping after abducting her two children during a supervised visit Friday in Pascagoula, Miss.

Caswell was taken into custody by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday near Brookhaven after a deputy spotted the vehicle, based on the information issued in an Amber Alert. Caswell’s two children, Kaiden Wall, 6, and his 2-year-old brother, Kolden. Both children were recovered safe and returned to the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

Sarah Lynne Caswell has been charged with kidnapping after taking her children on a supervised visit. (Pascagoula Police Dept./WLOX)

Caswell was charged via a criminal complaint with one count of kidnapping. If convicted, Caswell faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Caswell lost custody of the two boys on July 18, 2020. The boys were then put into the custody of Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services. Police received calls from relatives of Caswell after the kidnapping indicating that she was posting “crazy stuff” on Facebook and that they believed she was going to kill the children to prevent anyone else from getting them.

In court documents, authorities said some of the concerning posts on Caswell’s Facebook page included the following:

“I have been left with no option but to try to solicit myself to build a fast income to get what I need for my kids.”

“One thing you will never do is take my right to protect my children weather (sic) I am dead or alive I will never stop fight or give up they are me.”

“If I dnt make it thru this game I hope someone tells my kids I fought until the end.”

On Sunday, Oct. 18, FBI agents in Mobile interviewed a man who said Caswell came to his residence on the night of Oct. 16 with the two children in the Audi. The witness told authorities that the boys were hungry so he bought them McDonald’s. After offering to sell the car to the man, Caswell left his home on the morning of Oct. 17.

On Monday, Oct. 19, Caswell and the two children were found in Mississippi by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office near Brookhaven. Caswell was taken into custody without incident. The children were returned to the custody of Child Protective Services.

According to family members, the father of the two boys died earlier this year.

“They both lost custody of the children a couple of months before he passed, literally a couple of months. They were both using drugs,” said Ashley Lowe, the sister-in-law of the boys' father.

Ashley says she believes Caswell was not clearly thinking when she took her two sons from Beach Park.

“Me knowing Sarah, sober or not sober, those are her babies and she’s mama bear and wants to protect them. So, in her mind, I believe she thought she was doing what she needed to do as a mom to have them all together, not thinking about the outcome in the end,” said Lowe.

Caswell is now facing federal charges of kidnapping because she crossed state lines with the boys.

