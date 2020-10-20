Advertisement

Mr. Danny Thomas

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
Memorial services for Mr. Danny Thomas will begin at 2:30 pm Tuesday, October20, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Thomas, 70, of Meridian, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Danny was born April 6, 1950 In Mobile AL at Sisters of Mercy Hospital to Andrew Anthony Thomas and Evelyn Marie Dailey Thomas; Danny Attended St. Patrick Catholic School through the 10 th grade and went on to graduate from Meridian High in 1968. Danny began working for Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1972 before leaving to work with Amtrak in 1986 where he retired in 2015; he was a conductor. Danny enjoyed many years of competitive karate, triathlons, biking, and was an avid guitarist and music lover. Danny drag raced most of his life, his prize car, being a 1967 Camaro, that he bought from the showroom floor. He also built at 1967 Suncoast Corvette. Danny won numerous races and even filmed with Street Outlaws on the Discovery Channel. Danny, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends, enjoyed many wonderful times where he was raised and had his car shop on Grand Ave.

Danny is survived by his children, Angela Thomas Stockton (Stephen), Justin Thomas (Sarah), Eden Thomas Bobo (Ethan), and John Cross Thomas. Grandchildren Priscilla Scarbrough (Reed), Dallas Joles (Kailey), Olivia Joles, Axel Bobo, Bishop Bailey, Adylan Thomas, Coleigh Thomas, and McCartney Thomas. Great-grandchildren, Braxton Joles and Paisley Scarbrough; and Wesley Thomas Joles on the way.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death his parents Andy and Evelyn Thomas.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Thomas family will receive guests from 1:30 pm until 2:15 pm at the funeral home prior to funeral rites. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

