No pep rally or parade this year for MHS homecoming

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian High is known for it’s school pride and tradition. No matter where you go around town, you’ll find someone sporting that Wildcat blue.

The school won’t be holding a parade or pep rally for this year’s homecoming festivities, but some things will stay the same.

This year’s football game will be held this Thursday night at 7pm.

Tailgating before the game will not take place but families are still encouraged to come out to the game to support.

During halftime, seniors from all sports and clubs will be recognized as well as the homecoming royalty court.

“Even though we are social distancing in the stadium, we do encourage our alumni and friends to come and enjoy the game as well as our halftime activities,” says MHS Homecoming Committee Chair, VanNessa Reed.

You can find a list of homecoming activities and times on the Meridian Public School’s website.

