Ole Miss renames building for activist turned administrator

Donald Cole says he is speechless and humbled at Ole Miss renaming the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center in his honor.
Donald Cole says he is speechless and humbled at Ole Miss renaming the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center in his honor.(Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi says it’s renaming a campus building to honor a one-time student activist who became a longtime administrator at the school.

Ole Miss says the board voted to rename the Martindale Student Services Center as the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center.

The new name honors Donald R. Cole, who enrolled in 1968 and pressed for an end to racism and more opportunities for Black people on campus. He was among eight students expelled after a protest in 1970 but later returned.

Cole retired in 2019 after a long career as a professor and administrator.

