Rain returns on Thursday and Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another week, another weather pattern.... The weather pattern this week favors warmer-than-normal weather.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool into the low-to-mid 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 62 degrees. Tuesday will be mainly sunny. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Humidity will gradually increase, setting us up for our next weather maker on Friday. The humidity will translate to an increase in clouds and rain as an upper level low pressure wave tracks over us Friday. There’s no cold front associated with this system, so don’t expect temperatures to drop after it moves through. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s all week and into next week.

Looking Ahead

Another near-future weather maker has our attention. This one will move through our area around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This is not an upper level system. It is a surface-based system with a cold front. The unseasonably warm weather this week will last until that cold front passes around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.