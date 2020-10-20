Rep. Michael Guest made a visit to Decatur

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael Guest, who is running for re-election for the United States Congress, made a stop in Decatur Monday.

Guest visited the people of Newton County to express what he hopes to accomplish over the next two years as he winds down on the last two weeks of campaigning. Guest visited the American Legion Post 89 where he addressed event-goers, talking about his experience, goals and plans for the future. Guest represents the third congressional district which includes Meridian. Guest and many other speakers discussed several topics that they want voters to be aware of.

“We want to make sure that we are sending conservative leaders to Washington DC. Leaders who believe in things such as limited government, lower taxation, protecting the rights of the unborn, protecting our second amendment right. People who believe in law and order. Defending our law enforcement and first responders. I want to make sure that I am advocating on behave of those issues for the people of Mississippi,” said Congressman Michael Guest represents the 3rd District of Mississippi.

Guest is running up against Dorothy Benford in the upcoming election.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.