Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for Meridian Symphony Association’s new location

Ribbon Cutting for Meridian Symphony Assoc.
Ribbon Cutting for Meridian Symphony Assoc.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Meridian Symphony Association Tuesday morning. The event was put on by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation to welcome the Meridian Symphony Association to its new downtown location.

“Meridian Symphony is thrilled to be downtown where we can connect with our community and be right next door to our concert hall, the MSU Riley Center, wonderful partners of our," said Carra Purvis, executive director for the Meridian Symphony Association. "We can really help our community restart, restore, and recover.”

The new location is 2120 5th Street. Purvis says that having a symphony in Meridian means a lot to the community.

“I believe it really helps our community have a better quality of life," Purvis said. "It infuses into our community a wonderful sense of the arts, which really makes this better for everyone.”

The Meridian Symphony Association is celebrating 60 years in the Queen City.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

Sports

Miami Dolphins name rookie Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than six weeks after the start of the NFL season, it is officially ‘Tua Time’ in Miami.

News

No pep rally or parade this year for MHS homecoming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
No pep rally or parade this year for MHS homecoming, but football game will still be held Thursday night at 7pm.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 730 new cases, 31 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
There were 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Latest News

State

Ole Miss renames building for activist turned administrator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Mississippi is renaming a campus building to honor a one-time student activist who became a longtime administrator at the school.

State

Mother charged with kidnapping two Mississippi boys

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The FBI says Sarah Lynne Caswell, 33, of Mobile, Ala., has been charged with kidnapping after abducting her two children during a supervised visit Friday in Pascagoula, Miss.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 20th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Warm Temps Continue

Weather

Temperatures stay on the mild side

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

News

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

News

Rep. Michael Guest made a visit to Decatur

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rep. Michael Guest made a visit to Decatur