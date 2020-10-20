Ribbon cutting held for Meridian Symphony Association’s new location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Meridian Symphony Association Tuesday morning. The event was put on by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation to welcome the Meridian Symphony Association to its new downtown location.

“Meridian Symphony is thrilled to be downtown where we can connect with our community and be right next door to our concert hall, the MSU Riley Center, wonderful partners of our," said Carra Purvis, executive director for the Meridian Symphony Association. "We can really help our community restart, restore, and recover.”

The new location is 2120 5th Street. Purvis says that having a symphony in Meridian means a lot to the community.

“I believe it really helps our community have a better quality of life," Purvis said. "It infuses into our community a wonderful sense of the arts, which really makes this better for everyone.”

The Meridian Symphony Association is celebrating 60 years in the Queen City.

