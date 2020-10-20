Advertisement

Saints have ‘productive’ meeting with New Orleans mayor about returning fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome in phases

Family members of the New Orleans Saints sit in the stands wearing masks and exercising social distancing in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Family members of the New Orleans Saints sit in the stands wearing masks and exercising social distancing in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(Brett Duke | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints had a “productive” meeting Monday, Oct. 19 with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, her administration, and the president and CEO of Ochsner Health about a phased approach to safely returning fans to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to team spokesperson Greg Bensel.

“We all agree that the priority is to make sure our city’s residents and our fans are safe and not to regress from the progress that has been made,” the Saints said in a statement.

The meeting with the mayor comes almost a week after the Saints announced they were in talks with LSU officials about moving their home games to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Saints will host the Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday, Oct. 25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome without fans in attendance.

