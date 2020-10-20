Southern Miss football coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Scotty Walden, the University of Southern Mississippi’s interim head football coach, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Walden said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty.”

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Walden left the athletic center to self-isolate at his home after receiving the results of an antigen test Tuesday morning.

Walden will take a polymerase chain reaction test on Wednesday to confirm his status. He will continue to oversee the team’s activities remotely from home until then.

The Golden Eagles' last two football games have been postponed because of coronavirus.

According to Southern Miss, the decision was made by Florida Atlantic to postpone the game that was scheduled for Oct. 10 due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes.

Last Saturday’s road game against the University of Texas-El Paso was postponed after the Golden Eagles' football team experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

