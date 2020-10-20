Advertisement

Southern Miss football coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

Southern Miss. Head Coach Scotty Walden
Southern Miss. Head Coach Scotty Walden(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Scotty Walden, the University of Southern Mississippi’s interim head football coach, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Walden said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty.”

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Walden left the athletic center to self-isolate at his home after receiving the results of an antigen test Tuesday morning.

Walden will take a polymerase chain reaction test on Wednesday to confirm his status. He will continue to oversee the team’s activities remotely from home until then.

The Golden Eagles' last two football games have been postponed because of coronavirus.

According to Southern Miss, the decision was made by Florida Atlantic to postpone the game that was scheduled for Oct. 10 due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes.

Last Saturday’s road game against the University of Texas-El Paso was postponed after the Golden Eagles' football team experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader announces he will enter transfer portal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Sharder started four games last season for the Bulldogs and appeared in 10

Sports

Miami Dolphins name rookie Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than six weeks after the start of the NFL season, it is officially ‘Tua Time’ in Miami.

National

Woman runs under 6-minute mile while 9 months pregnant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Makenna Myler, 28, who’s originally from Australia but now lives in California, has been running five or six times a week during her pregnancy.

Sports

Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game

Latest News

Sports

Saints have ‘productive’ meeting with New Orleans mayor about returning fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome in phases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
The Saints have not had fans at home games this season aside from family members of players and coaches

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Joey Logano wins at Kansas and is heading to the Cup Series finals

Sports

Baserunning gets Braves again, NLCS slips away in Game 7

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
Atlanta couldn’t hold a 3-1 series lead and fall to Dodgers in game 7

Sports

Virtual practice

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Meridian Wildcats find a way to stay sharp while in quarantine

Sports

Punt Pass Kick

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
Punt Pass Kick