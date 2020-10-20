Temperatures stay on the mild side

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Patchy fog is possible in spots this morning, mainly south of I-20. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-60s. Clouds will increase a bit on our Wednesday, but we are still expected to stay warm and dry.

Isolated showers/storms will become possible on Thursday as highs stay in the mid-80s. Our best chance of rain will be on Friday as a disturbance moves on through. A few storms will be possible as well, but severe weather is not expected. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the low-80s. Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible by Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next seven, but high temperatures still look to be above-average for this time of year and in the upper-70s. 80s for highs will return by Monday. Morning lows will remain in the low-60s on Sunday and Monday. Both Sunday and Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with those aforementioned rain chances.

