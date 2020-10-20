Tropical Storm Epsilon forms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Epsilon formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

The storm formed from a disturbance we have been monitoring since last week. At 10 PM CDT Monday, it was centered 600-700 miles southeast of Bermuda and has moved very little on Monday.

The forecast indicates a track toward the northwest with slow intensification through Tuesday and Wednesday. Epsilon is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday. It could track close enough to Bermuda to bring impact to the island on Friday before turning northeastward and moving out to see.

Tropical Storm Epsilon hardly moved on Monday, but the storm is expected to take a track toward the northwest. (WTOK)

The rest of the tropics are quiet and no other tropical depressions or tropical storms are expected to form over the next five days. More information on Tropical Storm Epsilon and the tropics in general can be found on the WTOK Weather App on on Newscenter 11.

