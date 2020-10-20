Trump campaign sends cease and desist letter after mailers state he supports Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump’s re-election campaign has mailed a cease and desist letter to the Mississippians for Compassionate Care organization due to “misleading communications.”

This after the organization allegedly used Trump’s name, image or likeness in support of Initiative 65.

“President Trump has never expressed support for Initiative 65, and his campaign demands that you immediately cease and desist all activities using the President’s name, image, or likeness in support of the legalization of medical marijuana in Mississippi,” the letter stated.

The campaign said that they were recently provided copies of mailers sent by Initiative 65 urging voters to “Join President Trump” in support of legalizing medical marijuana in the state. They then make clear that Trump has never pledged his support for the initiative.

“The President’s campaign strongly believes in and encourages your organization’s fundamental right to engage in free speech on issues of public importance, but this is not about that,” the letter reads. “You are misleadingly using the President’s name in support of your own agenda without authorization or justification.”

The campaign then demanded that Mississippians for Compassionate Care “immediately” cease and desist all uses of the president’s name, image or likeness that suggest he encourages citizens to vote “yes” on the initiative.

Initiative 65 proposes to amend the Mississippi constitution to allow qualified patients with medical conditions, certified by licensed physicians, to use medical marijuana.

Mississippians for Compassionate Care says it stands behind its mailers featuring quotes from President Trump in which they say he expresses his support for medical marijuana.

“President Trump has clearly stated on multiple occasions that he supports medical marijuana. That is all that we’ve shared – the truth,” said Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director Jamie Grantham.

These quotes include Trump saying, “Medical marijuana is another thing… I think medical marijuana 100%” at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2015 and “We are allowing states to make that decision… a lot of states are making that decision,” in 2019.

To learn more about INITIATIVE 65 and the differences in the two measures, visit www.medicalmarijuana2020.com.

