Alabama Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s office confirmed Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ainsworth’s office said he tested positive “despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.”

Ainsworth released the following statement:

“After being notified this afternoon that a member of my Sunday school church group had acquired the coronavirus, I was tested out of an abundance of caution and received notice that the results proved positive. Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those of us who are the most cautious can be at risk.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been informed about the results, and my office is taking the necessary steps. Though no symptoms have yet appeared, I will quarantine for the appropriate period and seek follow-up tests to ensure the virus has run its course before resuming public activities.

I appreciate the words of support that have already begun to be extended and am thankful for the prayers that are being offered for my recovery.”

Gov. Kay Ivey reacted to the news saying, “I certainly wish the lieutenant governor well and hope for a quick recovery. Even as we have seen progress in our state, COVID-19 continues to be prevalent, and I remind every Alabamian to remain diligent – wear your mask, social distance and maintain all related protocols.”

The governor’s office says Ivey and Ainsworth have not met in person recently. The two have, at times, been at odds over the state’s handling of the pandemic.

In March, Ainsworth said the state wasn’t prepared for the virus.

In April, after much of the state was shut down to curb the spread of the virus, he said the governor should immediately reopen a number of businesses.

And in July, he called the governor’s and state health officer’s mask mandate an “overstep.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 174,528 cases of the pandemic and 2,805 deaths since March.

