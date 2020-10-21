City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2020
ARREST REPORT
There were no arrest reported
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest reported
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:07 AM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated she was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:17 PM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:32 PM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 40th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:19 AM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of College Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:09 on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
