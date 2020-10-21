City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

There were no arrest reported

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest reported

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 4:07 AM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated she was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:17 PM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:32 PM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 40th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:19 AM on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of College Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:09 on October 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

