MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Leadership Council (MLC) will host a community listening forum Thursday, October 22nd at Meridian City Hall on the 3rd floor at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the forum is to provide residents a safe platform to voice their concerns about crime, police, community issues with leaders, law enforcement and government officials to create a safer community for all citizens.

The community will have the opportunity to express themselves in front of a diverse panel which includes Mayor Percy Bland, the President of the NAACP, police officials, the district attorney and more. Co-chairwoman Shelia Austin says this event is not past due but on point.

“So, we decided to host this community event to give our residents, our community residents, our official leaders an opportunity to come together to help strengthen, to foster, even to build relationships. Between different entities of this city.”

Rose Duff, a resident we talked to says her biggest concern is the law enforcement having a negative reputation. “Because I am going into criminal justice and I think highly on the law enforcement. And I want to be one of the ones who change the positive on law enforcement.”

Face coverings, temperature check and social distancing will be required.

MLC highly encourages those who can attend to reserve their spots due to limited seating capacity. Contact the council at 601-480-2562.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.