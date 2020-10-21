Advertisement

Council members, residents discuss new Meridian police chief

MPD patrol car.
MPD patrol car.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The appointment of a full-time Meridian police chief at Tuesday’s city council meeting has the community talking, including council members.

Ward 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas said he’s excited that the city has a new chief and is confident in Chris Read’s ability to turn the department around.

“I think it’s a great choice the mayor made in recommending the officer. He has extensive experience in a variety of positions with the police department,” said Thomas.

Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann was the only council member to vote against Read’s appointment. He says he has concerns about a recent promotion that was given to Read a few months ago.

“The Civil Service Commission had been asked to look into various promotions that had been given under the last interim chief. One of those promotions was of Lt. Read when he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant,” said Lindemann.

Community members also reacted to the appointment.

Read said he wants to bring immediate stability to the police department and residents say they hope that happens.

“I do feel like we need a police chief that’s full time. It’s not a part-time job. There’s a lot that needs to be done,” said resident Rachelle Ginn.

Resident Carol Ray said the appointment seems to be a step in the right direction.

“We’re really proud that he has been appointed and that we have one now. I think it’ll make the whole community feel safer and secure,” said Ray.

Lt. Patrick Gale was serving as acting chief before Read’s appointment.

