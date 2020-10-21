COVID-19 in Mississippi: 112,123 cases, 3,223 deaths reported by health dept.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 801 new cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday. So far, 3,223 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The total recorded cases in the state stands at 112,123. An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.
Here’s a snapshot of numbers in east Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|727
|50
|93
|27
|Kemper
|321
|15
|41
|9
|Lauderdale
|2398
|134
|261
|74
|Neshoba
|1820
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|849
|27
|39
|9
|Wayne
|994
|21
|59
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
