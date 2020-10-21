COVID-19 in Mississippi: 112,123 cases, 3,223 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 801 new cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday. So far, 3,223 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The total recorded cases in the state stands at 112,123. An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 727 50 93 27 Kemper 321 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2398 134 261 74 Neshoba 1820 111 130 39 Newton 849 27 39 9 Wayne 994 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

