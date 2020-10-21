Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 112,123 cases, 3,223 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 801 new cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 801 new cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday. So far, 3,223 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The total recorded cases in the state stands at 112,123. An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke727509327
Kemper32115419
Lauderdale239813426174
Neshoba182011113039
Newton84927399
Wayne994215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

