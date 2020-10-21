Espy announces endorsement by President Obama

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, Mike Espy, Wednesday announced he has been endorsed by President Barack Obama. In a radio ad, the former president says Espy will bring positive change to the state.

“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” said Obama. “Mike Espy for Senate and Joe Biden for President. It’s your time to be heard.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States of America. President Barack Obama governed with dignity and effectiveness. He is remembered and will continue to be remembered as a very good president,” said Espy in a news release.

Espy listed his other endorsements, including Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Stacey Abrams, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former governor Ray Mabus and other elected officials in Mississippi.

Espy is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who defeated Espy in a special election in 2018 to fill the remainder of the term after Sen. Thad Cochran died. Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards is also on the Nov. 3 ballot.

