Isolated showers possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on our Thursday, and a few showers will attempt to develop during the afternoon hours. Most of us are going to stay dry on Thursday, but keep the rain gear handy just in case. Temperatures will once again be above-average on Thursday with highs expected to climb into the mid-80s.

Rain chances will increase on Friday as a cold front approaches our area. A few thunderstorms will also be possible on Friday, but severe weather is not expected as wind shear values will be very low. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Friday. Showers will continue overnight and into our day on Saturday. A wash-out is not expected, but be sure to bring that rain gear handy if you’re going to any of the area football games.

Rain chances will remain on the lower side as we head into next week. Models are indicating that another cold front will try to arrive by the middle of next week. Some models indicate that we could see a bit of a cool-down by the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame, but other models keep up well above-average for this time of year. Right now I am calling for highs in the upper-70s and low-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, but the temperature forecast may go up or down depending on how this cold front ultimately plays out.

