Meridian city leaders continue to address issue of abandoned homes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Abandoned homes continue to be an issue around Meridian but city leaders say they are working to resolve the problem.

Residents who own homes that are not up to city code were given a deadline to resolve the issue at a hearing during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The property owners who did not show up to the hearing could have their abandoned property demolished immediately.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said about a dozen residents said they plan to fix their property before it’s taken over by the city.

“We give them a couple of opportunities to clean up the properties. When these properties are not cleaned up, they do go on this list and then they have the opportunity to come to the hearing and state their case,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael said community development received $100,000 in this year’s budget to tend to abandoned homes.

