Meridian police investigate armed robbery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 19 North.

Authorities say a slender black male standing approximately 5′ 6″ tall entered a local gas station and pulled a gun on the clerk.

Police say the suspect got away with just over $100. No one was injured.

If you know any information, call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

