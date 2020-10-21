Meridian police investigate armed robbery
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 19 North.
Authorities say a slender black male standing approximately 5′ 6″ tall entered a local gas station and pulled a gun on the clerk.
Police say the suspect got away with just over $100. No one was injured.
If you know any information, call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
