Meridian residents plan rally outside of city hall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian leaders and community members plan to gather outside on the lawn at city hall Thursday evening for a rally. The “Rally for Meridian’s Future” is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

People, including Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann and members of the Lauderdale County Citizens for Responsible Governance, are expected to speak.

Lindemann said residents may attend and voice their concerns at the event. He adds that he is not going to be a part of the Meridian Leadership Council’s listening forum also scheduled for Thursday evening on the 3rd floor of city hall.

“When I asked to be a part of it, I was told that I couldn’t participate,” said Lindemann. “So, I thought, ‘well if the people want to hear from me, I’ll be outside city hall on the steps and I’ll answer their questions and speak directly to the people.’”

Resident Tommy Williams is also scheduled to speak at the rally. Williams was detained at a July city council meeting, allegedly for clapping.

