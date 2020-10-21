Advertisement

SE football coach dies in crash on Highway 19 South

An 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 19 South Wednesday afternoon.
An 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 19 South Wednesday afternoon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck on Highway 19 South Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of Southeast High School head football coach, Calvin Hampton.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West said the call came in around 1 p.m.

An 18-wheeler collided with Hampton’s vehicle near the intersection with Long Creek Road.

“The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the driver of the Nissan was killed as a result of the accident,” West said.

Newscenter 11 later confirmed with the Lauderdale County School District that the driver was Hampton.

This is a developing story and it will be updated with additional information.

