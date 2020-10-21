Our next rain maker arrives Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Overall dry weather will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is on track to arrive on Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is an upper level low pressure wave that will move Mississippi and Alabama on Friday and early Saturday. The timing has shifted a little bit later since Monday, so we’re looking at more of a Friday afternoon and overnight rain that may persist into Saturday morning. This means showers are less likely on Thursday, and Friday may start dry before the rain arrives. Since this is an upper level storm system, don’t expect cooling after the rain.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be dry. Beneath a mostly clear sky, we will cool to the lower 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Wednesday starts mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Another weather maker has my attention. This one is a cold front. It will bring rain within the scope of today’s 7 Day Forecast: on Monday and Tuesday. The cooling that will follow will happen Tuesday night and Wednesday. Until then we will stay unseasonably warm with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid-60′s.

