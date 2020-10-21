Advertisement

Pastor shares personal, church recovery from COVID-19

Since the outbreak at the end of August, the church has made a few more adjustments.
Since the outbreak at the end of August, the church has made a few more adjustments.(WLBT)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WTOK) - As Mississippians are starting to go back to some of their usual activities, many are going back to in-person worship. And one church shared its experience with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Highland Colony Baptist Church’s senior pastor, Jay Richardson, has been out of the hospital for about a month now following a five day stay.

“Not only did I have COVID, our worship pastor had COVID, our executive pastor’s wife had it so he had to be quarantined. And so we didn’t have enough people to actually lead a service,” Richardson said.

He says the church doesn’t see a way to completely foolproof in-person worship. But they’re trying to reduce the risks.

Highland Colony Baptist moved services online for two months at the start of the pandemic. When it returned to in-person worship in May it added a second worship service and spaced out chairs in the sanctuary, all in an attempt to limit the risks.

“We had done so well, for so long,” Richardson said.

Fourteen weeks with no issues and then....

“It spread very, very quickly. We probably had as many as 25 people in our church,” Richardson said. "Almost all of those were connected in one way or another to our music ministry. Or they ran a live group, which is like Sunday school with somebody who’s in the music ministry. "

Since the outbreak at the end of August, the church has made a few more adjustments. More spacing in the choir loft. The band moved off the stage to allow for more spacing. And the small groups aren’t meeting for now. Even still, Richardson says he feels like the outbreak happened despite the church’s best efforts.

“Oh, yeah, it can it can happen. Anybody. I mean, it slips in through the smallest crack," said Richardson. "So I think it’s naive to think it can’t happen to you, to think that even if you’re doing everything that you’re supposed to do.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs noted there are scenarios that do increase the risk of transmission at churches.

“That’s really a prime place to spread it. Folks are happy to see one another, expressing their emotions in fellowship and singing. Singing is a bad way to spread it,” said Dobbs.

We don’t have the specifics but the Mississippi State Department of Health referenced this week in a couple of different interviews that the state has had more outbreaks in churches.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 730 new cases, 31 new deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
There were 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.