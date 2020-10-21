Pastor shares personal, church recovery from COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WTOK) - As Mississippians are starting to go back to some of their usual activities, many are going back to in-person worship. And one church shared its experience with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Highland Colony Baptist Church’s senior pastor, Jay Richardson, has been out of the hospital for about a month now following a five day stay.

“Not only did I have COVID, our worship pastor had COVID, our executive pastor’s wife had it so he had to be quarantined. And so we didn’t have enough people to actually lead a service,” Richardson said.

He says the church doesn’t see a way to completely foolproof in-person worship. But they’re trying to reduce the risks.

Highland Colony Baptist moved services online for two months at the start of the pandemic. When it returned to in-person worship in May it added a second worship service and spaced out chairs in the sanctuary, all in an attempt to limit the risks.

“We had done so well, for so long,” Richardson said.

Fourteen weeks with no issues and then....

“It spread very, very quickly. We probably had as many as 25 people in our church,” Richardson said. "Almost all of those were connected in one way or another to our music ministry. Or they ran a live group, which is like Sunday school with somebody who’s in the music ministry. "

Since the outbreak at the end of August, the church has made a few more adjustments. More spacing in the choir loft. The band moved off the stage to allow for more spacing. And the small groups aren’t meeting for now. Even still, Richardson says he feels like the outbreak happened despite the church’s best efforts.

“Oh, yeah, it can it can happen. Anybody. I mean, it slips in through the smallest crack," said Richardson. "So I think it’s naive to think it can’t happen to you, to think that even if you’re doing everything that you’re supposed to do.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs noted there are scenarios that do increase the risk of transmission at churches.

“That’s really a prime place to spread it. Folks are happy to see one another, expressing their emotions in fellowship and singing. Singing is a bad way to spread it,” said Dobbs.

We don’t have the specifics but the Mississippi State Department of Health referenced this week in a couple of different interviews that the state has had more outbreaks in churches.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.