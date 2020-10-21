Advertisement

Philadelphia Schools: Staff member tests positive

Philadelphia Public School District confirmed a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
Philadelphia Public School District confirmed a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A tweet Tuesday evening confirmed a staff member at Philadelphia Public School District had tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull stated that a positive cases are reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health every week.

Hull said the district is following guidelines endorsed by the centers for Disease Control and MSDH.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 112,123 cases, 3,223 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 801 new cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Pastor shares personal, church recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
Highland Colony Baptist Church’s senior pastor was hospitalized and over two dozen members and leaders tested positive or had to quarantine.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.