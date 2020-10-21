Philadelphia Schools: Staff member tests positive
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A tweet Tuesday evening confirmed a staff member at Philadelphia Public School District had tested positive Monday for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull stated that a positive cases are reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health every week.
Hull said the district is following guidelines endorsed by the centers for Disease Control and MSDH.
October 20, 2020 COVID-19 Media Release @Phila_Tornadoes We will keep you updated with any changes. #RollTornadoes #GreatStudentsGreatStaff #WeLoveOurStudents pic.twitter.com/45MPn4vIeT— Lisa Hull Ph.D. (@LisaCoxHull) October 20, 2020
