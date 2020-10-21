Rain chances return Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog is possible in spots this morning, mainly south of I-20. Any fog will lift by 9 a.m. the latest. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, which is running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We look to see mostly clear skies tonight with Thursday morning lows in the mid-60s.

Isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of us will remain dry. Thunder cannot be ruled out as highs climb into the mid-80s. Our best chance of rain and storms will be on Friday as a disturbance moves on through. Severe weather is not expected on Friday. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Saturday as highs drop into the low-80s.

We’ll see a chance of isolated showers Sunday through Tuesday as high temperatures stay in the low-80s. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid-60s during this time frame. Sunday and Monday will feature partly cloudy skies, and our Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies.

