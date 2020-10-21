Tropical Storm Epsilon becomes a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Epsilon is strengthening and was upgraded to Hurricane Epsilon on Tuesday evening.

As of 10 PM CDT Tuesday, winds are up to 75 mph as of 4 PM CDT Tuesday. The storm is centered 500-600 miles southeast of Bermuda, and it’s tracking northwestward at 10-15 mph.

The current forecast indicates slow strengthening on a track toward the northwest through Wednesday with a gradual turn toward the north on Thursday. On this track, Hurricane Epsilon could be close enough for a glancing blow to Bermuda Thursday afternoon and evening. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda. This could be upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning on Thursday.

Epsilon is expected to take a sharp turn toward the northeast on Saturday morning and then race across the North Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday as it transitions from a tropical system to a non-tropical system.

Hurricane Epsilon could track close enough to Bermuda for some impact. (WTOK)

