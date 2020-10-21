Advertisement

Tropical Storm Epsilon becomes a hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday evening.
Tropical Storm Epsilon was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday evening.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Epsilon is strengthening and was upgraded to Hurricane Epsilon on Tuesday evening.

As of 10 PM CDT Tuesday, winds are up to 75 mph as of 4 PM CDT Tuesday. The storm is centered 500-600 miles southeast of Bermuda, and it’s tracking northwestward at 10-15 mph.

The current forecast indicates slow strengthening on a track toward the northwest through Wednesday with a gradual turn toward the north on Thursday. On this track, Hurricane Epsilon could be close enough for a glancing blow to Bermuda Thursday afternoon and evening. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda. This could be upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning on Thursday.

Epsilon is expected to take a sharp turn toward the northeast on Saturday morning and then race across the North Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday as it transitions from a tropical system to a non-tropical system.

Hurricane Epsilon could track close enough to Bermuda for some impact.
Hurricane Epsilon could track close enough to Bermuda for some impact.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 60′s by 9 AM and reach the mid to lower 80′s by the afternoon. We are going to continue to see warm and sunny conditions until Friday when a few showers could move in with the cold front.