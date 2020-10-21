Advertisement

Watching a new tropical wave in the Caribbean

A Look at the Tropics
A Look at the Tropics(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tropical wave has developed in the Caribbean Sea and has a 20% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This disturbance is forecast to drift over Cuba in the coming days and then move just south of Florida. Even if the system does not develop into a tropical cyclone, heavy rain is possible in Florida and the Bahamas this weekend.

Hurricane Epsilon is a major hurricane this evening with winds of 115 mph. Fortunately for the United States, this powerful hurricane will curve out to see well before making it to the east coast. It is also far enough away from Bermuda to not cause significant impacts, but a tropical storm warning is in effect for the island thanks to chance of occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are possible for portions of the east coast of the United States and Canada over the next couple of days as major Hurricane Epsilon churns up the waters in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Isolated showers possible Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Partly cloudy skies are expected on our Thursday, and a few showers will attempt to develop during the afternoon hours. Most of us are going to stay dry on Thursday, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 21st, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
One More Day of Dry Weather

Weather

Rain chances return Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, which is running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon becomes a hurricane

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Epsilon was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday evening.

Latest News

WTOK

Our next rain maker arrives Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Overall dry weather will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is on track to arrive on Friday.

Weather

Weather - October 20, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weather - October 20, 2020

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 20th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
Warm Temps Continue

Weather

Temperatures stay on the mild side

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Epsilon formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

WTOK

Rain returns on Thursday and Friday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
The weather pattern this week favors warmer-than-normal weather. We will stay dry until at least late Thursday.