Watching a new tropical wave in the Caribbean

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tropical wave has developed in the Caribbean Sea and has a 20% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This disturbance is forecast to drift over Cuba in the coming days and then move just south of Florida. Even if the system does not develop into a tropical cyclone, heavy rain is possible in Florida and the Bahamas this weekend.

Hurricane Epsilon is a major hurricane this evening with winds of 115 mph. Fortunately for the United States, this powerful hurricane will curve out to see well before making it to the east coast. It is also far enough away from Bermuda to not cause significant impacts, but a tropical storm warning is in effect for the island thanks to chance of occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are possible for portions of the east coast of the United States and Canada over the next couple of days as major Hurricane Epsilon churns up the waters in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.