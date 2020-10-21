Advertisement

Weston Lindemann returns to city council

Lindermann made his appearance at city hall Tuesday after a week of hiding at an undisclosed location.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is the first city council meeting that Weston Lindemann attended since he made accusations that someone was trying to kill him.

Lindemann made his appearance at city hall Tuesday after a week of hiding at an undisclosed location. Lindemann was verbal about starting an investigation on the Meridian Police Department and the alleged criminal activity within the department. No action was taken. We caught up with Lindemann and he said that nothing will stop him from serving his ward.

“I’m not going to let these people run me out of town or scare me. The bottom line is that there is a real issue with a Meridian Police offer that is involved in criminal activity. The council knows this, the city administration knows this and it is a liability for the city,” said Ward 5 Councilman, Weston Lindemann.

“Anything that affects anyone here we look into it. We give that to the proper agencies. If anything comes up internally on any of our people in the police department, we’ll deal with it from a personal matter,” Mayor Percy Bland.

Lindemann did not show up to the meeting with private security.

