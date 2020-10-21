Whynot’s annual Fall Classic begins Thursday

WHYNOT, Miss. (WTOK) - Whynot Motorsports Park will kick off its annual Fall Classic on Thursday.

The event draws some of the best dirt track racers in the country to Lauderdale County for a three-day event filled with food, fun and plenty of racing.

The Fall Classic is one of Whynot’s biggest events each year. 24 super late model drivers will have the opportunity to compete for a $15,000 purse during Saturday’s main event.

“It’s always big money for the super late models which is the biggest, fastest class that races out here at the speedway,” Whynot track owner Rodney Wing said. “Last year we had drivers from 16 different states come out.”

Drivers competing in this year’s Fall Classic will have practice Thursday from 7-10 p.m. which is open for the public to come watch.

Friday is when the event will really kick off as drivers will take to the track to try and qualify for Saturday’s slate of races. There will be a consolation race Saturday to go along with the main race.

Wing says even with the coronavirus, people still came out to Whynot in August for the annual Street Stock Nationals. He is hoping to see a similar turnout for Friday and Saturday.

“It’s an electric event that people plan their vacations around to come to, so it’s definitely one you don’t want to miss, Wing said. "If you’ve never been out here, this is one you would want to give a try for sure.”

