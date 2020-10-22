Citizens National Bank welcomes captain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens National Bank provided lunch for a special event Thursday. The bank partnered with the new captain of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop H for an informal meet and greet.

Captain Brodrick K. Hutchins recently returned to Meridian after being promoted to a position in Batesville. He is now home where he started and says he’s ready to connect with the community.

“That’s in our mission statement that we promote positive relationships with the citizens of this state," Hutchins said. "So, I’m so grateful that citizens national partnered up with me to make this event happen.”

Citizens National Bank says Hutchins' return is a huge deal and it will support him along the way.

