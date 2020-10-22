Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

There were no arrest to report

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:31 PM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated she was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:05 AM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:54 PM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:12 PM on October 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

