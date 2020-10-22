Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Counselors were at Southeast High School Thursday to help students cope with the loss of head football coach, Calvin Hampton.

Hampton taught physical education classes at Southeast along with coaching football, and both his players and students are dealing with his loss.

“Everybody we talked to expressed some of the lessons that he had taught them,” said behavior specialist, Michael Bolar.

Bolar said he was at the school to support those students. He adds that they were able to remain in good spirits while remembering the positive values that the coach instilled in them.

“The things, like, go on; he would always want them to go on and do their best… even if he’s not present,” said Bolar. “The good thing about those kids, they are very resilient.”

The Southeast community created a memorial for the coach outside of the school.

