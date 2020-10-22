Advertisement

Counselors help students cope with loss of Coach Hampton

Southeast High School pays tribute to Coach Hampton.
Southeast High School pays tribute to Coach Hampton.(Southeast High School.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Counselors were at Southeast High School Thursday to help students cope with the loss of head football coach, Calvin Hampton.

Hampton taught physical education classes at Southeast along with coaching football, and both his players and students are dealing with his loss.

“Everybody we talked to expressed some of the lessons that he had taught them,” said behavior specialist, Michael Bolar.

Bolar said he was at the school to support those students. He adds that they were able to remain in good spirits while remembering the positive values that the coach instilled in them.

“The things, like, go on; he would always want them to go on and do their best… even if he’s not present,” said Bolar. “The good thing about those kids, they are very resilient.”

The Southeast community created a memorial for the coach outside of the school.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon churns in the Atlantic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is forecast to still kick up higher waves and stronger rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Canada.

Local

Joyce’s Etc. has new and improved location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Joyce’s Etc. Thursday.

Weather

Rain chances increase Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Friday morning will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon.

State

Mississippi State announces in-person ceremonies for fall commencement in Starkville, Meridian

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Limited in-person seating will be available for MSU's fall commencement exercises in Meridian and Starkville.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit: Millions in 16th Section school funds lost to fraudulent transactions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Luke Smith
The Wayne County School District filed a lawsuit against its investment advisor and a Waynesboro bank Tuesday after the loss of more than $6.3 million in 16th Section funds through fraudulent transactions.

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

News

Shaq named special reserve sheriff’s deputy in La. parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The NBA legend was sworn in Wednesday.

Politics

Mississippi secretary of state details voting options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Wood
Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Local

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians receives $450,000 grant from W. K. Kellogg Foundation

Updated: 3 hours ago
MS Band of Choctaw Indians receive grant

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 958 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.