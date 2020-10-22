Advertisement

Covid-19 in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 958 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 113,081.

So far, 3,231 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke734509327
Kemper32015419
Lauderdale241813426174
Neshoba183111113039
Newton85227399
Wayne998215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

