JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 113,081.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 958 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 3,231 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 97,675 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 734 50 93 27 Kemper 320 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2418 134 261 74 Neshoba 1831 111 130 39 Newton 852 27 39 9 Wayne 998 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

