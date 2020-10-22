Advertisement

Hurricane Epsilon churns in the Atlantic

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Epsilon has winds of 85 mph as of the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds are affecting the island of Bermuda this evening. Epsilon will lift north and then curve back out to sea over the next coming days. The storm is forecast to still kick up higher waves and stronger rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Canada.

A low pressure system in the Caribbean Sea has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. The system will drift across Cuba and head towards the Bahamas over the next couple of days. Even if it doesn’t develop into a tropical cyclone, heavy rainfall is possible in southern Florida.

