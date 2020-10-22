Joyce’s Etc. has new and improved location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Joyce’s Etc. Thursday to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Joyce’s Etc. was located on 22nd Avenue in downtown Meridian for its first 30 years. The formal wear service has now moved around the corner to a newly renovated building on 23rd Avenue to better serve its customers.

Tammy Young, the daughter of the original owner, carries on the family tradition.

“Very exciting. My mom has finally decided she is going to retire, and she has handed the business over to me,” said Young. “I’m just excited about it and I want to continue her legacy with waiting on her customers and customer service.”

Young says she thinks the business has always been in a perfect location.

“I told my mom I don’t want to leave downtown. I just love downtown. I love walking downtown. And I feel like this is where Joyce’s Etc. will always be,” Young said.

The ceremony officially marks the opening for the business in its new and improved location.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.