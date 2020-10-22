Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 22, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Canton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at a McDonald’s location in Canton.One person was killed and three others are in critical condition after the shooting.

News

Meridian police investigate armed robbery

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
Meridian police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 19 North.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
Kemper County Arrest Report October 20, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020